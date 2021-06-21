World Sickle Cell Day: Let’s do more public education on Non-Communicable Diseases -Mrs. Quainoo appeals to stakeholders

President of ANAQ Foundation of Sickle Cell, Mrs. Ama Nyarko Attefuah Quainoo

Source: Antwi boasiako John, Contributor

The President of ANAQ Foundation of Sickle Cell, Mrs. Ama Nyarko Attefuah Quainoo, has admonished health institutions, health educators, policy makers and health workers to shine more light on Sickle Cell Disease.

She said People Living with Non-Communicable Diseases such as sickle cell disease need much attention and the government, other stakeholders in the health industry must create public awareness on the disease.



Mrs. Ama Nyarko Attefuah Quainoo, who is a broadcast journalist and a victim of sickle cell disease, said this in her address on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Kumasi to mark the World Sickle Cell Day.



The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Shine the Light on Sickle Cell’.



It is a national initiative to bring attention to cut through stigmas or misconceptions faced by SCD patients, who often end up feeling isolated and misunderstood.



Addressing the media, she said that sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is a significant public health burden in Ghana that must be given the needed attention, especially among the youth who must know their sickle cell before entering into marriage.



“Such public awareness will inform their decision on the choice of their partner for those who have the sickle cell gene,” she explained.

Mrs. Attefuah Quainoo stated that recent studies indicate that 2% of Ghanaian newborns are affected by SCD; one in four Ghanaians has the hemoglobin S and/or C gene.



“It is for this reason, that we must all throw more light on awareness creation on SCD in Ghana,” she added.



She used the opportunity to thank all health workers especially doctors and nurses who take care of people living with sickle cell disease.



She advised people living with sickle cell disease to continue “encourage themselves, have positive mindset and continue their treatment when they encounter crisis”.



“I celebrate all patients who have survived, and even thrived,” she concluded.