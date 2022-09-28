World Tourism Day 2022: JTA challenges government to expand tourism sector opportunities

Executive Director of Journalists For Tourism Advocacy, Zambaga Rufai Saminu

The Journalists for Tourism Advocacy (JTA) has challenged the government of Ghana to use the celebration of this year's World Tourism Day to expand opportunities in the country's tourism sector.

World Tourism Day 2022 fell on September 27, 2022, and was celebrated in Indonesia, an Asian country working hard to make tourism an integral part of its national economy.



In line with this, Indonesia is making frantic efforts to follow Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, and Qatar who are all building billions of fortunate through tourism.



These countries, with fewer natural resources, have over the last ten years leveraged creativity, and industrialization, backed by technology, to introduce fascinating tourism packages to 'waoooo' the world.



An important milestone, currently goading global tourists to Asia in their numbers.



The Journalists For Tourism Advocacy (JTA) has therefore observed that the shining examples of these Asian tigers, could be replicated in Ghana through deliberate policies, projects, and programs.



Whereas these Asian countries apply knowledge without any available natural resources to formulate tourism programs and projects that are geared toward providing pleasure, and leisure that the world treasures, Ghana could apply both knowledge and the natural resources available to build the sector and assist the country to develop.

In Asia, they do not have waterfalls, hence the creation of artificial waterfalls to compete with countries like Ghana that can boast of natural waterfalls, though many of them have not been harnessed



This smartness, the JTA believes, should inform the Ghana government that the potential to grow the tourism sector in the country is there, but will require more seriousness.



Ghana must adopt new ideas, strategies, and techniques, to expand and improve the quality of tourism products in the country, and to make them highly inviting to inbound and outbound tourists.



As a country, we have paid so much lip service to build the right structures for the tourism industry. The time to wake up from our slumber and compete favorably is now, else countries with fewer tourist attractions will continue to shine while we struggle to gain customers.



Our understanding of the broader tourism industry must be enhanced through technology and widened through access to roads



Therefore, instead of over-concentrating on heritage and historical tourism sites, we could introduce theme parks, water parks, botanical gardens, roller coasters, and cable cars, among others, to change the face of tourism in the country.

As journalists, we recognize and associate our organization with World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27 to promote tourism in various parts of the world.



Tourism Day was initiated by the UN World Tourism Organisation and is observed to promote tourism and understand its importance in the world economy.



World Tourism Day 2022 aims to make people understand the joy of tourism and how the tourism sector contributes to the growth and development of the country.



The theme of World Tourism Day 2022 is ‘Rethinking Tourism’. The theme encourages the focus on understanding, the growth of the tourism sector, and reviewing and redeveloping tourism after the coronavirus pandemic.