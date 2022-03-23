World Water Day: Residents of Garizegu appeal for potable water

Correspondence from Northern Region

The residents of Garizegu, a community in the Sagnerigu municipality of the Northern Region are appealing to the government and the municipal assembly to provide them with good drinking water.



The residents, who spoke to GhanaWeb, said for many months, their taps have not been flowing, leaving them without any choice, but to depend on the only dugout in the community for drinking water.



As the World celebrates Water Day on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, the demand for the provisions of potable water especially for rural communities keeps increasing.



Most communities in the Northern region still depend on dugouts as sources of drinking water.



As part of the WWD celebration, GhanaWeb visited the Garizegu community which is one of the deprived communities in the Sagnerigu municipality.

It was revealed during the visit that the commuters draw their drinking water from an almost-dried-out dam which they share with animals.



The residents who spoke to GhanaWeb said though the community has taps, water doesn't flow from them.



"We have taps, but for many months now, no water flows from them. So this is our last resort," a resident said.







"We are appealing to the government to do something about our plight, we are suffering, we are not far from Tamale, yet we can not get potable water to drink," another resident fumed.

Assemblyman for the Garizegu-Shigu electoral area, Abubakari Iddrisu, in an interview, said he has done everything within his powers as an Assemblyman to get the issues solved but to no avail



He, therefore, appealed to the authorities, especially the Sagnerigu Municipal Assembly, to do something about the situation



"Yes I am aware of the problem, but I have done what I should do as an Assemblyman to get the problem solved."



He said he has reported the matter to the municipal assembly, and hoped something would come out of it.



"The issue has been reported at the municipal assembly, so I am hoping that it will be resolved," he indicated.

The theme for this year's celebration is 'valuing water’, calling on humans to attach value to water and water resources.







