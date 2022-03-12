World's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, displayed flag for free to honour Ghana, Akufo-Addo - GIPC

The Burj Khalifa, world's tallest building displayed the Ghana flag

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has explained how the Ghana flag was beamed on the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to a GIPC statement of March 11, 2022, owners of the building had projected the flag to honour Ghana and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"In no uncertain terms, the owners of Emaar Properties, Dubai, decided to place our national flag on the Burj Khalifa for free as a gesture of goodwill and to honour Ghana and His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during the Ghana Day Celebration to culminate our participation in the Dubai Expo," the statement read in part.



It also denied paying for the display that took place on March 8, 2022.

This is in reaction to reports on social media platforms that the centre paid for the lighting of the Ghana flag on the tallest building in the world in Dubai.



Below is the full statement:



