32
MenuNews
Twi News

Worry about depreciating Cedi, not my 'Freedom Coin' – Cheddar replies BoG

Kwame Bediako Cheddar 11 play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
Nana Bediako (Cheddar) is set to launch a creptocurrency named

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chedder announces launch of Freedom Coin

BoG cautions against trading in cryptocurrencies

Nana Bediako claps back at BoG

Following some publicity promotions made ahead of a yet-to-be-launched cryptocurrency named “Freedom Coin,” the Bank of Ghana in a release, cautioned the public against trading in the new cryptocurrency.

According to the BoG, persons hoping to trade in Freedom Coin will be doing so at their own risk as the cryptocurrency and other versions are “not regulated under any laws in Ghana, and are therefore not backed by any guarantee of safeguards.”

In a related development however, the brain behind Freedom Coin, Nana Kwame Bediako alias Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar, has clapped back at the country’s financial sector regulator.

TWI NEWS

According to the businessman, the Bank of Ghana as an institution has more pressing issues to deal with and therefore must focus on dealing with such matters instead of being fixed on his yet-to-be-launched cryptocurrency.

He cited the current rate of the Cedi against the dollar as one of the things BoG should rather be focused on.

“Good morning Ghana our cedi is depreciating almost 8 cedis to a dollar. I think the Bank of Ghana has more to worry about than a Freedom coin that’s not even launched,” he posted on Twitter.

Currently, Ghana’s local currency is trading around ¢7 to a dollar.

Meanwhile the Bank of Ghana as far back as August 2018 cautioned Ghanaians against the use, holding, and trading of virtual or digital currencies in the cryptocurrency space.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Worry about depreciation cedi - Cheddar to BOG
A Plus sues Attorney General
Shatta Wale slams critics over claims of abandoning his mother
My husband's name was part of non-existent hospital staff list - Diana Hamilton
Juliet Ibrahim is still my ‘tight buddy’ despite divorce – Kwadwo Safo Jnr
AG asks High Court to deny #FixTheCountry convener bail
10 students were illegally admitted into Ghana School of Law – GLC
How ‘dirty cop’ Reindorf Gyimah reacted after allegedly 'killing' colleague
How L\Cpl Nyame fell from Best Recruit to 'deadly criminal'
Bullion van heists: Agyenim-Boateng questions Police
Related Articles: