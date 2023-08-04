‘Worst president ever' – Dr. Delle drags Akufo-Addo over economic hardship

Dr. Sangu Delle

Celebrated Ghanaian Entrepreneur, Investor, and Author trained at Harvard University Dr. Sangu Delle has dragged President Akufo-Addo for what he called bad leadership.

Dr. Delle took to his social media page to lament what referred to as a disgraceful leadership under Akufo-Addo's administration.



“You (Akufo-Addo) will go down in history as one of the worst presidents of our lifetime, who started his term with debt: GDP of 58% and grew it to 103% bankrupting the entire country in the process with our first default since 1982 while your family, cronies and ministers steal untold millions and millions of dollars.” He wrote.



“Growing up, I looked up to you – as a brave lawyer who spoke truth to power and fought for our democracy. But now? You’re a disgrace, you’re the malignant cancer of corruption that is corroding our nation.” He added.

“You, Mr. President, have blood on your hands. The blood of children dying because of resources that could be invested in health and sanitation but instead went into the pockets of your cronies. How you sleep at night baffles me. I pray to God Hell is real, so you and all the politicians who have looted and pillaged from our country to fill your pockets can burn forever.”



Sangu is CEO of CarePoint (formerly Africa Health Holdings), a tech-forward healthcare system operating across the continent, focused on “building Africa’s healthcare future.” He is also the Founder and Chairman of Golden Palm Investments Corporation (“GPI”); an investment holding company focused on building world class technology companies in Africa.