Would it be prudent to prosecute Ken Ofori-Atta, Bawumia for reckless conduct? - Edudzi questions

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Member of NDC’s legal team, Edudzi Tamekloe, has raised concerns over the continuous downgrading of Ghana by international rating agencies.

According to him, Ghana's economy has completely collapsed under the leadership of Vice President, Dr Bawumia, Ken Ofori Atta, and the governor of the Bank of Ghana, Ernest Addison.



He asked if it would be prudent to prosecute these individuals as they are currently prosecuting owners and managers of collapsed banks for financial loss.



In a Facebook post, he said the economy has collapsed under the watch of Ken Ofori-Atta and Dr. Bawumia.



“Ken Ofori Atta, Addison and Bawumia set out to destroy banks owned by Ghanaians on the basis of mismanagement, among others. On these claims, they are prosecuting some of the managers and owners of these banks. Because you believe they have caused financial loss to the State.



“The reckless managers of the economy are seeking to restructure debts among others. Would it be prudent for these guys to be prosecuted for their reckless conduct in mismanaging the economy?” he quizzed

Meanwhile, there have been various calls for the dismissal or removal of Ken Ofori-Atta as finance minister.



According to the critics of the minister, he is to be held responsible for the current economic challenges in the country.



Below is his post:



