Write to appointees to extend courtesies to all aspirants – Nyamah to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A member of the Alan Kyerematen campaign communication team, Richard Nyamah has said President Akufo-Addo must write to all constituency executives and the government appointees to extend courtesies and protocols to all flagbearer aspirants.

President Akufo-Addo in a meeting with NPP communicators rejected allegations that the government has thrown its full force behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s presidential primaries.



The President said the claims are false and being made maliciously.



Deputy spokesperson for the Alan Kyerematen Campaign Richard Nyamah alleged earlier that the president wants to impose Dr. Bawunmia on the NPP following the decision to decentralize the party’s super delegate’s conference on August 21, 2023.

Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah, the deputy spokesperson has indicated a letter from President Akufo-Addo to what he described as the establishment will mean that he is not supporting one candidate.



“The President could write to all the establishment of the party and the government that extends your courtesies and protocols to all the candidates when they appear in your constituencies or region. I think they will take a cue.



“When there is silence they will take it like the actions and things they are doing are pleasing to the establishment and they will carry on. Once the establishment is not stopping them from what they are doing. Unless the establishment says they haven’t seen or heard what is going on,” Mr. Nyamah stated.