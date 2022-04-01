Writers, Drama, Debaters Club at University of Education, Winneba make history

Writers, Drama and Debaters Club at UEW

Association of Students of English of the University of Education, Winneba staged its first debate in over 5 years.

As part of their Freshers’ Akwaaba week celebration, the Writers, Drama, and Debaters Club of the English Department made history as they marked their week celebration in grand style with a debate contest on the topic: The study of the English language is the greatest form of colonialism.



The WDDC Coordinator, Mr. Zeguh Patrick Apeti spearheaded the realm of affairs as the level 100 students of English battled it out on Friday night, March 25, 2022, at the Lecture Theatre, North Campus.



There were three representatives from the affirmative team from level hundred which include, Bridget Boahene, Ellen Oppong, and Benefit D.K. Kumah, as Alberta Gyamaa was on standby. On the opposite side of things, Oguah Alice, Mercy Y. Bredu, Dari Z. Borenyi, and Henry Agaadi complete the setup.



Two main judges comprising of Senior Lecturer, Dr. Israel C. Peace and Mr. Dadzie Suleman, President for Counseling and Psychology Department were brilliant on the night as well as guest judge, POSSA President, Miss Alberta Botsoegah.



The debate was made a night to remember as the contest was chaired by the SRC President, Mr. Felix Donkor (Abrantie).

The contest saw good attendance as the audience cheered and were wowed by the fantastic debaters on stage. The contest also saw some student leaders in attendance alongside others from sister departments and notable among them was ASSENS President and Vice, Samuel K. Minlah and Gifty D. Gemedi respectively.



Meanwhile, the opposing team won it on the night with a 79% mark as the affirmative team pulled 74%.



The winning coach of the side, Miss Asante Dompreh Dorothy could not hide her joy as her opposite number, Mr. Moomin Abdulai Sensew also looked cheerful with regards to the total performance displayed on the night.



Certificates were awarded to all participants as some stationeries went to the winning team. The judges were highly impressed as this sets the tone for greater heights in the coming future.