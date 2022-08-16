Wuru residents cry over deplorable bridge linking the community to neighbouring communities

The deplorable bridge at Wuru in the Sissala East Municipality of the Upper West Region

Residents living around Wuru, Kwapun, and adjoining communities in the Sissala East Municipality of the Upper West Region are raising concerns over the deplorable nature of the only bridge in the area connecting the enclave to other communities.



The bridge, which was built during the time of former President J. K. Kufour in 2002 to link Wuru and neighbouring communities to the Navrongo- Tumu highway, was washed away early last year by heavy rains and has since remained unfixed.



The current state of the bridge, according to residents, is having a serious toll on their business, agricultural activities as well as livelihoods in general.



Aside from the difficulty in carting farm produce, farmers are also faced with the inability to transport their farm inputs including fertilizer, weedicides, insecticides among others, from market centres to their communities owing to the inaccessibility state of the road.



According to the head of the NaaGwa Community, Alhaji Yakubu, Wuru remains one of the largest producers of grains in the area but stated the poor state of the bridge would adversely affect the volume of production this season.



He said, "It has rather been very sad and unfortunate that all the farmers within the affected communities would this year be denied transport facilities to convey their agricultural materials such as fertilizer, etc from the municipalities to their communities due to the inaccessibility of the road."

Education within the affected communities also hangs in the balance as teachers always struggle to cross the broken bridge, especially after a downpour.



Academic activities are mostly put on hold whenever it threatens to rain, thereby cutting down contact hours which in the end affects the performance of pupils in various schools.



The situation has therefore forced many children in the area to resort to farming due to the inconsistent nature of their academic work.



The sick, pregnant women and children are not also spared from the devastation because attending the hospital for medical care is also a challenge to the people.



Health officials are equally saddled by the same hurdle since they are not able to travel to these communities to administer their regular door-to-door health services.



Apart from that, the residents say, they are living in a state of fear considering their closeness to Burkina Faso, which has been experiencing some terrorist attacks in recent times.

According to them, some individuals purported to be fleeing from conflict zones in the Sahel Region rapidly enter Ghana through their communities, which they find worrying.







They indicated that taking into account the state of the bridge, should any attack occur, it will be impossible for the security agencies to respond promptly hence, the need for the government to urgently reconstruct the bridge.



"It would be of the good paramount interest for the government to take note that Wuru is sharing a border with our neighbouring Burkina Faso and with the rapid influx of these illegal migrants invading the entire community for farming and other economic activities, could easily be attracted as a gateway for these wicked terrorists. In this regard, how would the security agencies respond promptly in the case of any eventualities as far as the washed-away bridge is concerned? We are therefore humbly appealing to the government to come to our aid," Alhaji Yakubu added.