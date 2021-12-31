X-rated American model died at Rayporsh Hotel in Abelemkpe - Report

A picture of Rayporsh Hotel in Abelemkpe

Popular American Instagram model found dead in Ghana

Tesano Police confirm investigating the case



Tyger Booty family wants autopsy to be done in US



Asaaseradio.com has reported that popular American Instagram model, Tyger Booty, real name Dasani Williams, was found dead in her room at the Rayporsh Hotel in Abelemkpe in the capital of Accra.



According to the news portal, the Tesano Police have confirmed investigating the case and forwarded a report to Police Headquarters in Accra.



Meanwhile, Supt. Alexander Obeng, Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, admitted to GhanaWeb knowledge of the case, but could not provide any further details because he said they were still yet to get enough details on the case.

He however assured that as and when they get an update, the police will share it with the public.



Reported by some international news portals, it has been gathered that the model was allegedly in the country to be a ‘call girl’ after having been sponsored by a rich Ghanaian and flown into the country for a luxurious vacation during the Christmas holidays.



According to multiple reports, Tyger was in Accra to “give pleasure to the big men at the parties she was billed to attend during the holiday season.”



Meanwhile, family members of the late US Instagram model Tyger Booty have kicked against performing her autopsy in Ghana because they say they cannot trust the integrity of the exercise.



According to the family, they are skeptical the Ghana health authorities will do a good job.



“We don’t trust Ghana health authorities will do a good job so we want the autopsy done in the United States,” Julie Williams, the family spokesperson told Asaaseradio.com.



