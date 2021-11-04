Xavier Sosu charged with obstructing the highway, causing damage to public property

Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu

The Police administration has filed two charges against Madina MP Francis Xavier Sosu for leading a demonstration over poor roads in his constituency that turned chaotic.

The charges include obstructing the highway and causing damage to public property.



The lawmaker is expected to answer the charges on November 8 in court.



The Police have accused Mr Xavier Sosu of inciting his constituents to block the road during the demonstration.



They have failed in their attempt to arrest the MP who has declined several Police invitation citing Parliamentary privileges.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament has told the Police administration that to arrest a sitting MP, the appropriate procedure is to secure from the Speaker, a certificate that the MP in question is not attending to Parliamentary business.



He noted that anything short of this will not be entertained by Parliament.



Mr Bagbin stated that the immunities and privileges of MPs are not absolute but the procedure for causing the arrest of a sitting MP must be in accordance with the constitution.