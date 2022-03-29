4
Xavier Sosu fails to secure injunction against IGP

MP For Madina Francis Xavier Sosu MP for Madina Francis Xavier Sosu

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Human Rights Court has dismissed an interlocutory injunction filed by MP for Madina Francis-Xavier Sosu against the IGP and his Officers.

He was praying the Court to stop the IGP from any attempt to infringe on his rights by arresting, investigating and maliciously prosecuting him.

The Court presided by Justice Barbara Tetteh-Charway described the application for injunction as inappropriate based on the nature of the substantive application.

The Court also directed the parties to file their written submissions by April 15 and return to Court on April 27 for a date to be fixed for judgment on the substantive case.

In the substantive matter, the Madina MP is asking the Court to enforce his rights to free movement, protest, demonstration, and personal liberty among others as enshrined under Article 14(1), 21(1), and 33 of the Constitution. Mr. Sosu was present in Court.

