Xiaomi opens first West African retail shop in Ghana

The Xiaomi store is now open to the public

Source: GNA

The world's leading smartphone company, Xiaomi, has opened its first retail shop in Ghana at a short ceremony held at the company’s maiden office on Spintex Road on Saturday.

The beautiful grand opening which is the company’s first in West Africa saw the company outdoor some of its latest smartphones, accessories and home appliance to the Ghanaian market.



The company held a raffle where they gifted lucky winners mobile phones, ear-pods, android televisions, watches, cooking appliances among others.



Xiaomi also offered 10 percent discounts on all of their products at their shop which is located opposite the Frema House on the Spintex road.



Speaking to the media at the outdooring of Xiaomi’s first retail shop in Ghana, the country’s Managing Director, Hassan Mikati disclosed that Xiaomi is the game changer which will offer Ghanaians the best phones and appliances at an affordable price.



He said, “We will make a very good impact because the prices we have cannot compete. We cost much lesser than most of the brands. We are number 1 in Europe, India and we will be number 1 in Africa.”

Reacting to why they chose to set their 1st West African shop in Ghana, Hassan Mikati stated, “We decided to set up in Ghana first because, they have the potential, especially in smartphones and tech it is very well developed. The network is very good here and it will help us accomplish things.”



Emmanuel Aning, who owns a reputable phone shop revealed that Xiaomi is a strong brand which is known by a few people in Ghana, hence their presence would boost sales and market the company.



He said, “It’s the biggest brand and there are people in Ghana waiting for them to officially come to and now they are here. You have people who already know about the brand and are interested in buying the product and you have others who don’t know so they are a bit apprehensive.



“For someone who sells I think it’s a strong brand, I use one of the phones myself and so far I have received any negative feedback from any customer yet,” Hassan Mikati added.



Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018. Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.