YARIF-Ghana to embark on ‘Cape Coast Back To School project’

Source: Kpodo Dominic, Contributor

Chief Executive officer of Young African Relief Initiative Foundation Ghana( YARIF-Ghana) Miss Sephakor Tay in an interview with GhanaWeb has said that the organisation is embarking on a project dubbed ‘Cape Coast Back To School’ in the Cape Coast Metropolis to help underprivileged and school dropouts go back to school.

Young African Relief Initiative Foundation Ghana( YARIF-Ghana) is a non-governmental organization located in the Cape Coast Metropolis of the Central Region that aims at making an impact on the less privileged, and marginalized in society, by aiding them in achieving intellectual and physical development through planned programmes such as the provision of education, assistance, skill acquisition and mentoring.



Outlining measures put in place for the community, She noted that "we are going to tackle for communities in the Cape Coast community. I can’t mention the communities just like that because we are looking at one or two things. What we do is that in each community, we have about ten children who are willing, the keyword here is willing! We are not going to force anyone to go to school.



“Through our support, we shall get them education materials, footwear, stationery, and money for feeding,” she said.

Miss Sephakor further mentioned that “YARIF-GHANA stands to impact the lives of these young ones who by virtue of circumstances are out of school and are willing to go back but they don’t have the means. So we want to help them get back to the classroom to attain basic education as a fundamental human right as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana".



The project is expected to start in June 2022 as they want to achieve goal four of the SDGs thus, quality education.