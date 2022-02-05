YEA CEO supports persons with disabilities and widows in the Oti Region

Justin Frimpong Kodua with some beneficiaries

The CEO of the Youth Employment Agency has supported some less privileged people in the Oti Region during his visit to the Region.

Some assorted items were donated to widows, party faithful and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs from Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua.



Accompanied by the Regional Minister, Hon Dr Joshua Makubu, Regional Chairman of the NPP, Evans Yaw Dapaah, Deputy CEO of the Youth Employment Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Bashiru, and a host of other dignitaries, Lawyer Kodua presented the items prior to the official commissioning of the Oti Regional office of the Youth Employment Agency.



Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua, popularly known as JFK, explained how God had made it his nature to support the less privileged in our society at all times and that he couldn't have left the Oti Region without fulfilling his God-given mandate.

He promised to support the needy always through thick and thin.



The beneficiaries accepted the items with enthusiasm and expressed gratitude to the young enterprising CEO, saying, "Lawyer Kodua has always demonstrated his magnanimity and support for the less privileged in a special way, and this is worthy of emulation".



They prayed for him and urged him on to achieve success in his life's aspirations and ambitions.