YEA shares plans to decentralize fairs to preventing stampedes

Youth Employment Agency job fair

Head of Career Unit at the Job Centre under the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Loius Kuddu, has disclosed plans of the bureau to spread out job creation fairs

According to Mr. Kuddu, the agency took cues from the unpleasant situation that occurred during the previous edition of the regional job fair.



in an interview on Y107.9 FM’s ‘Ryse n Shyne’ show, Loius Kuddu indicated the agency will bring to the doorstep of various communities several editions of job fairs, beginning with Madina on June 4, 2022.



“From the Job fairs, we have realised that there’s a need to decentralize the fairs. Some of the things we have planned is, we want to currently to go into the communities. We realised we had issues of stampede at the Accra International Conference Centre because it is for the entire region. Apparently, people also came from other region to join.”

He added “Now we want to enter the communities to bring the jobs to them. Those who can’t come to the head office or have access to smartphones and website to go online, we’re displaying the jobs in the localities to them to apply and go through the assessment for the employer to select their best. This year we’re starting with Madina on 2nd June. For all the jobs that are in the Madina, Adenta, East Legon enclave, we are making them available for the youth in those particular areas to come and apply. We have more of these plans ahead and after this, we do assessment and move to another community and update the public in the process,” he added.



He further noted that the agency was not only exclusive to job seekers but also to employers of institutions who are ready to recruit.



“We are open to all registered companies and our objective is to become the first point of call for any company whether formal or informal that wants to recruit. We want to be sure that you meet the basic regulatory requirements. You’re registered, pay your taxes and we’re a social intervention entity so we’re interested in how you treat your employees. You must also be in the line of business which is legal by the Ghana law,” he said.