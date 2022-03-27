YPYC ready to host Youth Climate Summit 2022 in Accra

File photo

Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC), Africa's leading transformational leadership advocate is on April 1st, 2022 hosting high profile stakeholders forum on climate change at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The conference dubbed, "The Youth Climate Summit 2022" is YPYC's game-changing effort at engineering innovative solutions to the growing climate change crisis in Africa.



Founder and President of YPYC, Mr Andy Okrah says, "We are fully prepared to host participants from across the continent of Africa who are fully committed to helping address climate change problems in their communities and countries. The event is aimed at building the knowledge and capacity of students, young African leaders and the youth in g general on climate change advocacy and solutions search."



"YPYC and its partners believe that every effort to address the effects of climate change must involve the youth who are the future of the continental hencea major sufferers of the growing phenomenon. The youth must be well informed to be able to play effective roles in addessing the challenges," he explained.



The climate change crisis is one of the biggest challenges facing the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). None of the goals is free from it effect, hence, greater commitment towards the attainment of the global goals at the local level must reflect in greater response to climate change and it effects on people and communities.

Governments and international development agencies are doing a lot already but much cannot be achieved without the employment of the innovative energies of young people.



This is why YPYC is partnering both local and international development organisations towards this end.



The summit will be both in person and virtual. Young people; students, young leaders and the youth in general are invited.