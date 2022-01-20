Ya-Na Abukari II commiserates with John Mahama over death of brother

The delegation was led by Naa Alhassan Andani, Chief of Pishigu

Emmanuel Adam Mahama dies after short illness

John Dramani Mahama loses elder brother



Final funeral rites of late Emmanuel Mahama scheduled for January 30



A delegation from the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, has commiserated with the former president, John Dramani Mahama, on the passing of his late brother, Emmanuel Adam Mahama.



The death of the former president’s brother was announced by Special Aide to the former president, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, on December 31, 2021.



"With deep sorrow, we announce the death of Emmanuel Adam Mahama, a brother of HE John Dramani Mahama, on Friday 31st December 2021 after a period of illness,” the statement said.



The late Emmanuel Adam Mahama has since been buried in line with Islamic rites, while the Adua (final funeral rites) have been scheduled for January 30, 2022, at Bole.

Leading the delegation to commiserate with the former president, the Chief of Pishigu and a former Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Naa Alhassan Andani, expressed the condolence of the Gbewaa Palace to the family.



This was contained in a post made by John Dramani Mahama on Facebook.



"I received representatives of Ya- Na Abukari II who were delegated to express the Gbewaa Palace’s condolence to the Mahama family on the loss of our brother, Emmanuel Adam Mahama.



"The delegation was led by Naa Alhassan Andani, Chief of Pishigu and former Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana," the post said.



