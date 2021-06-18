Ya-Na commends government for instituting Green Ghana initiative

Ya-Na Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon participated in the exercise

Source: GNA

Ya-Na Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon, has praised government for instituting the Green Ghana initiative to recover lost vegetation in the country.

He said the just ended tree planting exercise on June 11 across the country, was imperative to responding to the negative effects of climate change on both human and animal lives.



The Ya-Na gave the commendation at the Northern Regional House of Chiefs’ general meeting, in Tamale.



The Dagbon Overlord said climate change and human activities had led to the depletion of the environment, adding, “the Green Ghana project is an initiative that must be commended since it will restore our environment to a safe one for living”.



Ya-Na said he was happy to have participated in the exercise, and encouraged other Chiefs in the Northern Region to ensure they embraced the culture of tree planting in their communities to sustain the Green Ghana initiative.

Alhaji Alhassan Shani Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, commended traditional leaders in the Region for their roles in ensuring socio-economic development among the people in the area.



He appealed to them to continue to work together to consolidate the peace and stability the region had been enjoying over the years to bring in the desired development in the Northern Region.



He assured the traditional authorities of government’s support to combat crimes and other activities that would compromise peace and security in the region.



Mr Ebenezer Kojo Kum, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, reiterated the need for residents in the Northern Region to peacefully coexist with each other, and said without peace, the region would not achieve its transformational agenda.