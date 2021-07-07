Ya-Na praises SDA Church for development projects

Dagbon Overlord Ya-Na Abukari II

Source: GNA

Ya-Na Abukari II has praised the Seventh Day Adventist (S.D.A) church for its commitment to undertaking projects in various parts of Dabgon and other parts of the country.

He said it was because of their commitment to development wherever the church found itself that he gave them one acre of land at Savelugu when he was the chief of Savelugu.



YA-NA Abukari II gave this commendation when the President of the church Pastor Dapaah Siakwan and his delegation called on him at the Gbewaa palace and promised to offer them land when the President’s appeal to him for land for the church in Yendi.



He said he will contact his chiefs in the area for the one acre of land for them.



Pastor Dapaah Siakwan expressed their gratitude to YA-NA for the assistance adding that the Savelegu land was being developed into an Eye clinic and a school for the area.



He said the church was not limited to only preaching the gospel, but they were also into development projects at their church locations adding that they had a number of Basic Schools in the Northern Region, North East Region, Savana Region, Upper East, and Upper West Regions.

The President said they had Senior High School, Hospital in Tamale, and a number of Basic Schools in Tamale and its environs, with their Valley View University Campus at Wayampa in Tamale Metro on Bolga Road.



He said in Yendi they had the Kindergarten (KG) Primary and Junior High School and on every Wednesday they prayed for the Government, Kings (chiefs), and the country and reminded them that their kingship was established by God and it was important they prayed for them.



Pastor Dapaah said if YA-NA gives them the land in Yendi they will establish a clinic and Pastor’s residence as the health of every individual was paramount.



President Dapaah was accompanied by Pastor Daniel Owusu, Yendi District Pastor, Madam Salamatu Aelamu Abebe Yendi Women’s Ministries leader, Brother James Dade Mensah Treasurer of the church, and Brother Boafo-Agbesi, the Church Clerk.