Yaa Afra wins ‘Radio Personality of the Year’ award for Bono, Ahafo & Bono East

Ahwenie Nana Yaa Afra, a renowned broadcaster who plies her trade at Radio Link in Techiman, has been adjudged the 'Radio Personality of the Year' for Bono, Ahafo and Bono East regions at the 2023 Foklex Media Awards.

She beat competition from eight other notable radio personalities to clinch the award.



These eight other nominees are Kwame Boakye (Radio Link), King CY (Genesis Radio), Ras King (Nsoroma FM), Obaapa Frimpomaah (Fire Radio), Mr. Prez (Union FM), Odehyekronkron Alhaji Gausu (Jaman Radio), Magic Simon (Voice FM) and Nana Ama Asiedu (Adiyia FM).



The award was conferred on her in recognition of her outstanding progress in the media space, in addition to the positive feedback from her audience since the start of her radio journey at the Techiman-based media outlet.



As a form of acknowledgement, she was presented with a plaque at the event, which came off on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the National Theatre in Accra.



During a brief interview with Ghana Guardian's Nana Yaw Prekoh after receiving the award, Ahwenie said that she has been working in the media for about 15 years and that she owed everything to God for having rewarded her efforts.



"This was undoubtedly accomplished by the Lord and not a human. The journey has not been easy for the past 15 years, and I'm in my seventh radio station now," she stated as she thanked her supporters.

The ultimate award of the night went to Power FM's Oheneba Boama Benie as the 'Best News Caster of the Year'. He also received a brand new Toyota saloon car for garnering the highest number of votes among all the nominees in the various categories in the 12th edition of the Foklex Media Awards.



The Foklex Media Awards is an award scheme that provides a platform to recognize presenters in all 16 regions who play significant roles in the development of our nation while recognizing the key functions within their professional duties.



About Ahwenie



Ahwenie Nana Yaa Afra, born Mavis Asante, started her media journey in 2008 from Light FM in Kumasi.



She has worked with a number of media entities, which include Spark FM (Dunkwa & Offin), Agyenkwa FM (Techiman), Solid FM, Jem FM, and Metro FM (all in Kumasi).



She currently serves as a newscaster and the host of the 'Abrabopa' talk show at Radio Link in Techiman.