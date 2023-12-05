Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ 2003 year group donates 12-seater toilet facility to alma mater

A group picture of members of the association

Source: JullieJay-Kanz, Contributor

The 2003 Year Group of Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ Senior High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023, celebrated its 20th anniversary.

As part of the anniversary commemoration, the old students of the prestigious all-female school donated a 12-seater toilet facility to one of the houses in the school named Yaa Sarponmaa House.



Speaking to the media, the president of the association Erica Edem Senayah, divulged that her year group was motivated to donate a lavatory in a quest to enhance proper hygiene and sanitary conditions in the school.



She says this is the first time any of the year groups from Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ has embarked on a comprehensive infrastructure project.

Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor, the National Coordinator for the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme, a former school prefect and member of the 2003 year group also launched "The Girls Leadership Academy", an initiative designed by her to groom students within the school for prominent leadership roles.



The three-day anniversary ceremony commenced on Friday, November 10, 2023, with a mentorship session. The event was climaxed on Sunday, November 12, with a thanksgiving service at the school's assembly hall.