Yaa Naa backs Lands Minister to curb galamsey, deforestation

Samuel Jinapor, Mireku Duker and other officials with the Yaa Naa

The Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abubakar Mahama II, has pledged his absolute support for the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. A. Jinapor in the fight against illegal mining and deforestation particularly in the Northern Ghana.

The Overlord of Dagbon stated this on 4th October 2021, when the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel A. Jinapor and his entourage paid a courtesy call on him at Yendi to begin his one day tour of the Northern Region.



The Yaa Naa said as a King who is concerned about his people and the preservation of the environment, he has always frowned upon the practice of illegal mining and for that matter the Minister has his unflinching support and that of his chiefs, in the government's quest to curb illegal mining and restore the vegetative cover of the country.



The Yaa Naa applauded the Minister for great strides attained in this fight so far. Adding that he will together with his subjects work to help the ministry achieve its mandate.



On his part, Hon. Jinapor expressed his sincere gratitude to the Yaa Naa and his Chiefs for the warm welcome and employed the opportunity to was to officially announce his presence in the region and by way of respect to the well revered King, seek permission to proceed with his tour in the region.



Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor stated that the Ministry and the government as a whole recognizes the pivotal role, the chieftaincy institution plays in the development of the country and for that, he holds them in high esteem.

Hon. Jinapor added that it would have been a show of disrespect to the Yaa Naa and his people for him and his delegation to visit the region without paying homage to the overlord of Dagbon.



He said " Whatever I am coming to do in the Northern Region, it is important that I come to Gbewa Palace to pay a courtesy call on the Yaa Naa and ask for the blessing of the Yaa Naa for me to continue with my tour of the Northern Region"



Hon. Jinapor also indicated that matters relating Lands, Forestry and mines can not be properly managed without the support for the Chiefs. He said " chiefs are Pivotal in the efficient management of Ghana's Natural Resources".



The Minister who was accompanied by his Deputy Minister in charge of Mines Hon. George Mireku Duker reiterated the government's determination to exploit the iron ore deposits in Sheini which is located in the region and called for support from the Chiefs and people in the area to help the realise vision of the President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of an integrated iron and steel industry for the growth and development of the country.



He also used the platform to commend the Yaa Naa for his support during the June 11th Green Ghana day and called on Ghanaians to monitor trees planted during the tree planting exercise.