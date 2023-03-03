'Yaanum’ will likely hold a retreat over Mahama's campaign launch – Clement Apaak

Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South Constituency

Member of Parliament of Builsa South has wondered what will be the next move of the current government following John Dramani’s campaign launch.

According to him, the NPP held an emergaency meeting when John Mahama declared his intention to contest, and they are likely to hold a retreat this weekend after his campaign launch.



In a Twitter post, Clement Apaak said;



“When JM met NDC MPs to declare his intentions to contest for the Flagbearership of the NDC YAANUM called an urgent meeting. Now that JM has launched his campaign YAANUM will likely hold a retreat over the weekend. JM is the IT, they know it, we know it, Ghanaians know it #JM2024.”



Ghana's former president, John Dramani Mahama officially launched his campaign towards the 2024 general elections on March 2.

This comes barely a week after he picked up nomination forms once again to contest the vacant position in the party.



The event was held at Ho, in the Volta Region as he prepares to win the party primaries and work towards wrestling power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



YNA/WA