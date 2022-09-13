Yagaba Kubori MP presents scholarship to 200 students to pursue tertiary education

Mustapha Ussif presenting a schorlaship to one of the students

The Member of Parliament for Yagaba Kubori, Mustapha Ussif has supported 200 students in his constituency to pursue various courses in respective tertiary institutions in the country.

Mustapha Ussif on September 6, 2022, presented education scholarships to the beneficiaries to help them in their quest to pursue higher education.



The Minister of Youth and Sports advised the students to take full advantage of the packages and excel in their respective fields.



“Earlier today, I presented educational scholarships to 200 tertiary students, as well as wheelchairs to physically challenged Yagaba/Kubori Constituency residents, through the Mustapha Ussif Empowerment Foundation.



“I took advantage of the occasion to admonish the beneficiaries and the youth to take their education seriously and avoid engaging in social vices on campus and at home”, he said.

The lawmaker also assured his constituents of a full scholarship for any student who gains admission to pursue law or medicine.



“I also informed them of a full scholarship package for any constituent who gains admission to a medical school and law faculties.



“In conclusion, I urged them to take advantage of the numerous youth initiatives rolled out by the government such as the Youstart, National Youth Volunteers Programme, Ghana Enterprise Agency’s grant for SMEs, and agriculture/agro-processing agencies among others,” he said.



