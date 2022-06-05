Yagbonwura calls for collaborative efforts to Green Ghana

The King of the Gonja Kingdom of the Savannah Region, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresah I

The King of the Gonja Kingdom of the Savannah Region, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresah I, has called for a collaborative effort on the part of Ghanaian citizens to work together with government to achieve its target of planting 20 million trees saying "Green Ghana shouldn't be all about talks but actions, so let's support the government with our hands in the soil on June 10th and make this project a success".

The Overlord made this clarion call when the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mines, George Mireku Duker paid a courtesy call on him on Friday, 3rd June, 2022, as part of his one-day tour of four regions in the North to among others seek the support of the Chiefs in the Regions.



The Overload disclosed that his subjects have been on a media campaign over a few months, drumming home the need to plant trees on June 10, and that the visit of the Deputy Minister has come to deepen his statement to his subjects.



The King also extended his outmost gratitude to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for his good intentions for Ghana and for the Savannah Region, adding that series of developmental projects has been introduced into his region but like Oliver twist he would like to ask for more and by more the King said the Region is in need of health facilities with doctors and nurses who will be ready to save lives.



He said it is his prayer that the Green Ghana Initiative will in one way or the order provide jobs for the youth of the Savannah Region and the country as a whole.



With a gift of a Green smock and a Ram, the King conferred the title of "The Chief of Trees" on the Deputy Minister George Mireku Duker, for his efforts and contribution towards restoring the forest cover of the country.

For his part, George Mireku Duker in his initial comments extended the warm regards of the Sector Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor to the Yagbonwura who happens to the Biological Father of the Minister and applauded him for his support during last year's edition of the tree planting exercise.



He said "King, last year with your advice and through the efforts of your industrious son, we were able to plant up to seven million trees and this year we hope to do 20 million with your support and that of your subjects".



He stressed that as courtesy demands they had to visit and inform the overlord to join the President and his son, Jinapor to Green Ghana for the purpose of restoring the forest cover of the country and contributing to the reduction of global warming.



"As June 10 approaches, we could not wait than to come, and inform the overlord that as the President will be planting in Accra, we respectfully ask that you lead your people to also plant here come June 10, 2022. You did it for us last year, and we are very hopeful that you will do us the honour this year as well".



He assured the Yagbonwura that all seedlings needed for the region to meet its target will be made available even before the scheduled date. "I am aware that the Savannah Region has been tasked with 1 million this year but the good news is Forestry Commission has been able mobilize and lifted a good number and by Monday all the 1 million seedlings will be available for the Region to start planting".

Accepting the honour done him, Mr Duker express his appreciation and stressed "this honour done me will not be underestimated but I will work even harder to befit the name".



He acknowledged that all the work could not have not been done without the Sector Minister, Jinapor who he said is the actual brain behind all the success "and I will communicate this honour done me to him. I am so Grateful".



He also presented some souvenirs, being Green Ghana branded Lacoste shirts and Caps to the King and his Sub Chiefs and assured that more will be provided on the slated date for planting.