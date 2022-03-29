Yagbonwura calls on youth of Gonjaland to embrace peace

King and overlord of the Gonja people, Yagbonwura Sulemana Tutumba Boresa I

Source: Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

The King and Overlord of the Gonja people, Yagbonwura Sulemana Tutumba Boresa I, has called on the youth of Gonjaland to embrace peace and also be good ambassadors of the Gonja Kingdom and stay away from acts that have the tendency of denting the image of the Kingdom.

He made this clarion call in a speech read on his behalf by the Paramount Chief for Mankpang Traditional Area, Mankpanwura Jakpa Achor-Ade Borenyi I on the occasion of the 46th Congress of the Gonjaland Youth Association (GLYA) at Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region on March 26, 2022.



According to him, peace is a critical prerequisite and valuable asset which derives socio-economic development in every facet of life, adding that peace must therefore be paramount among the numerous actors of development in our communities.



"There is no doubt that there is a greater need to create a culture of peace and conflict-free environment. This is an area where the youth can come in. Peace is a critical prerequisite and valuable asset when we speak of socio-economic aspects of life and, therefore, peace must be paramount among the numerous actors of development in our communities," he said.



He furthered that as a people, they need to accept community integration and see themselves as one and also, encourage inter-tribal marriages to strengthen ties among themselves.



He also noted that the relationship between Gonjas and other ethnic groups dates way back and urged sons and daughters of the land to continue to co-exist peacefully with other tribes and also eschew violence and other negative acts that will derail the development of Gonjaland and the entire Savannah Region.

"I urge you all to stay away from violence, robbery, and fraudulent activities and be good Ambassadors of the Gonja Kingdom. The cordial relationship between Gonjas and other sister ethnic groups dates way back and without peaceful co-existence, this relationship can never be strengthened," he appealed.



He also waded into the standard of education in Gonjaland and the entire Savannah Region bemoaning that the standard of education in Gonjaland has taken a nosedive and insisted on the leadership of the Gonjaland Youth Association (GLYA) and relevant stakeholders to proffer ideas on how to salvage



the situation.



"The standard of education in Gonjaland today has taken a nosedive which needs serious brainstorming to revive the falling standard of education in the region," he lamented.



He continued, "in this 21st century, education is a game-changer and the development of every Nation strives on a very strong educational base. Education is, therefore, a critical factor in our development and we as a people must embrace it to compliment the effort of our educational professionals."