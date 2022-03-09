Yamin discloses intention to contest Akamba for NDC National Organizer position

Joseph Yamin is a former Deputy Minister

Former deputy Youth and Sports Minister in the erstwhile John Mahama administration, Joseph Yamin, has declared his intention to contest for the National Organizer position of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) should the party open nominations for members to contest for various postions in the party.

According to him he stands a better chance to win the slot because he comes as someone whose background cuts across three (3) ethnic groups in the country.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that though the current Organizer, Joshua Akamba is a good striker, it is about time they get a goal poacher who can score regardless.



"The party needs someone who will break the eight(8) of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) and I believe a more dynamic, results oriented, and focus driven person can help achieve the needed results for the party," he said.



"Though the party is yet to open nominations for various positions to be contested, I have consulted within the rank and file of the party and I believe the time is ripe enough for me to contest the position to enable the NDC come back to power," he added.

“Although I have not officially considered to contest the position, we all know that the voice of the people is the voice of the Lord and so sometimes you don’t ignore calls from your people to contest a position," he told Kwame Nkrumah 'Tikese' host of the programme.



