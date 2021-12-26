Yammin calls for impeachment of Akufo-Addo over corruption and others

The National Organizer of NDC, Joseph Yamin

The National Organizer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joseph Yamin is advocating for the impeachment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following the numerous cases of corruption under his leadership

Joseph Yamin is unhappy about the government’s inability to probe allegations leveled against President Akufo Addo by a certain Serwaah Broni of a state-sponsored robbery attack.



Speaking in an interview with Osei Kwadwo on Ambassador TV on YouTube, Joseph Yamin believes that Serwaah Broni's allegations against President Akufo-Addo were true since the government has failed to probe the matter.



According to Joseph Yamin “A President who has been impeached elsewhere didn’t do what Nana Addo has done and allegations leveled against him without any probe from the government”.



“If Ghana is a serious country, Nana Addo will never be the President of this country because even Serwaah Broni allegations against him is a serious threat to the nation,” Yamin noted

Joseph Yamin explained “If Serwaah Broni allegations against President Akufo-Addo was not true, he would have ordered for a probe into the matter for him to be vindicated but since he has failed to do so, then it means Serwaah Broni told Ghanaians the truth of the matter.



“President Akufo-Addo’s name must be deleted from the history of this country to prevent the next generation from knowing how someone called President Akuffo Addo came to mismanage the resources of the country.



"Imagine our grandchildren find out to know there was a President who became the most corrupt President of this country. During his time, he introduced PDS, signed Ameri Deal without reading the deal and others but Ghanaians failed to talk about it, they will realize this country supports corrupt leaders like President Akuffo Addo.”