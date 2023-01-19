Yamoransa hates dogs, get rid of all of them – Chief to residents

File Photo

The Omanhene of the Nkusukum Traditional Area, Nana Okese Essando IX has warned all individuals living within his paramountcy, particularly those within the Yamoransa area in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region to desist from keeping dogs in their homes.

He uncovered that the land of Yamoransa customarily detests the presence of dogs, hence, the caution to persons living within the enclave to as a matter of urgency do away with them in case one has any as a pet.



Speaking to Class 91.3 FM's Nana Tawiah, Nana Okese Essando IX who is now officially a member of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, warned that any individual who out of reluctance disregards the directive will accordingly face the necessary set out punishment.



On the challenges being faced by his paramountcy, he said currently the area is lagging in terms of development.

"My traditional area's major headache came as a result of the overly stretched chieftaincy dispute which lasted for over 13 years and only ended a few months ago" he said.



The Chief, however, in his address on peace, called on all hands to be on desk to brainstorm and help the paramountcy reach the enviable height it desires.



He asked residents to forsake the past and bury all that has transpired over the years regarding the area's chieftaincy disputes.