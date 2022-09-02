Yapei-Kusawgu: Iddi Latif Atingpo campaigns to be retained as NDC Secretary

Iddi Latif Atingpo

The incumbent Constituency Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency of Savannah region, Iddi Latif Atingpo, has declared his intention to contest the position again.

Speaking to Bole-based Nkilgi Fm, Atingpo said he has worked hard for the NDC in the constituency since 1992 and has also gathered enough experience to continue to work since having been elected as a deputy constituency Secretary for 8 years and a substantive Secretary for 4 years.



He added that through him as Secretary of NDC for the constituency, many people have had their basic problems heard and solved by the top hierarchy of the constituency.



He said most people in the constituency through his influence got the MP’s common fund.

Iddi Latif Atingpo is currently touring the constituency and last Friday, he ended a meeting with delegates of the Buipe enclave and there is no record of any fracas or feud erupting in all the meetings held.



On his academic qualifications, Mr. Iddi Latif Atingpo said he has obtained “Masters in Business Administration- HRM, Bachelor of Education (1st Degree), Basic and Diploma in Basic Education at the BagabagaTeaceeh Training College.



He added that he is at the level of an Assistant Director ll in the Ghana Education Service (GES) and currently heads the Yapei D/A Junior High School (JHS).