Yapei-Kusawgu MP pays a courtesy call on Mankpan Chief

John Jinapor with Mankpan Chief

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency, John Jinapor, has paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Mankpan Traditional area, where he disclosed how funding for the renovation of Mankpan CHIPS Compound which is currently in a dilapidated state has been secured.

Work on the dilapidated health structure is expected to commence within one week. The project when completed will provide quality health care to the good people of Mankpang and its environs.



The Mankpanwura Jakpa Achor-ade Borenyi (I) out of excitement gave Hon. John Jinapor a brand new quality smock.

The Mankpan Paramount Chief and his people showed enormous gratitude to the MP for the kind gesture.