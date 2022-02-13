Yaw Kwakwa was a pawn in battle between 2 elephants - Sam George on Airport boss sack

Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has averred that the sacking of the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Yaw Kwakwa on February 9, 2022 was a case of power play.



Yaw Kwakwa's sacking came weeks after McDan Aviation's private jet terminal was closed down by the Ghana Airport Company for breaching safety regulations.



At the time the letter was circulated in the media space, Yaw Kwakwa was on a tour with the Transport Committee of Parliament at the McDan terminal to have talks on the closure of the terminal and look for the way forward.



Speaking on this growing development on JoyNews' News File show monitored by GhanaWeb on Saturday, February 12, the Ningo-Prampram MP noted that already, there are CIP services at terminal three of Kotoka International Airport that deal with the servicing of private jets that fly into Ghana.

He opined that the opening of McDan's private jet terminal counters the operations of the CIP.



This, Sam Nartey George said, has become a tussle between McDan and the beneficiaries of the CIP services.



He said it was unfortunate Yaw Kwakwa was used as a scapegoat in the tussle in all of this.



"Why was Mr. Kwakwa sacked? Did it have anything to do with McDan and the terminal or it had to do with other things? We hear a lot of things in this town. It is important that we realise that at times, things may not appear as they seem until you dig beneath. I know that the parliamentary committee was with Hassan at the airport. They had invited the minister and had gone there to see everything that had to be put in place at the terminal - What they call the SOPs," he said.



"Someone will ask, is this a power tussle between business interests? Is that why Kwakwa has become the pawn in a battle between two elephants? People who are in the aviation space know that today, private jets are landing in Ghana’s airports, they are being serviced, not through the regular terminal 3 you and I use. They are being serviced through CIP. Does this terminal 1 pose an existential business threat to CIPs? And who are the individuals behind the CIP?" the lawmaker quizzed.



"Is it a tussle between McDan and the beneficiaries of the CIP that has led to Kwakwa being the sacrificial lamb? These are the questions you need to be frankly answering to the Ghanaian people because one day, the truth will be known publicly and I’m saying to you that the business interest behind the CIP at terminal three, which is currently servicing the private jet industry and the emerging McDan Private Jet Lounge at terminal 1, Mr. Kwakwa is the unfortunate victim of power play between two elephants," he said on News File monitored by GhanaWeb.

Meanwhile, the Vice President of Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil has squashed claims that Yaw Kwakwa was sacked because he ordered the closure of McDan's private jet terminal.



He stated categorically that Yaw Kwakwa's sack had nothing to do with businessman, McDan.



Kof Bentil said McDan is running a legitimate business, therefore, if there are any loopholes, the Civil Aviation Authority and Airport Company should be held liable for any safety irregularities at the terminal.



"I will not fault McDan. It is bold business. They will come into conflict with government and regulation. That is why the law is behind the regulator but in this case, the regulators failed. Ghana Airport Company failed, Civil Authority failed. To the extent that it was when he said he was going to inaugurate that they found out that certain things were untoward. It means that all the senior executives there should let go of their duties," Kofi Bentil said.