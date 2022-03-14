Yaw Oppong appointed director of Ghana School of Law

Yaw Oppong is a senior lecturer at Ghana School of Law

Yaw Oppong, a private legal practitioner, has been appointed as the new director of legal education at the Ghana School of Law (GSL).



According to an Asaaseradio.com report, his appointment is to replace the current director of the school, Kwasi Prempeh-Eck who is preparing to go on retirement.



Yaw Oppong who was recently installed Mawerehene of Akyem Abuakwa, one of the sub-chiefs of the Akyem Abuakwa Paramountcy is expected to assume duty as the new director of GSL in the next academic year begins.



He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, London. He is currently the Managing Partner of Ampofo, Oppong and Associates, a firm of Lawyers, in Accra, Ghana. He has lectured at some Universities in Ghana, including Central University.



Yaw Oppong is also a prolific writer and author of some articles and a book, including his most recent book, Contemporary Trends in the Law of Immovable Property in Ghana, and an online published article titled Domesticating Dispute Resolution Arising from Petroleum Agreements in Ghana, Assaseradio added.



He has for several years been a regular resource person contributing to topical discussions on a myriad of legal issues and is a well-known personality on various media platforms in Ghana.



He obtained a first degree in Law at the University of Ghana and successfully qualified as a Barrister-At-Law from the Ghana School of Law, Makola – Accra, Ghana.



Yaw Oppong also holds a Master’s Degree in Oil and Gas Law (LLM) from the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, Legon.