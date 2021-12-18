Yawmosi and Amanpensa residents compete with animals for drinking water

Both animals and humans are sharing the same water

Over 250 residents of Yawmosi and Amanpensa are predominantly a farming community of about 4 km from Kyekyerewere in the Afigya Kwabre-North District of the Ashanti region.

The river which has served the residents for decades is shared by both humans and animals, particularly cows.



The bushy road leading to the water body and the footprints of cows left on the river bank tells the woes of users of the water.



Residents told Damak Sanitation Health Watch when they visited the community that the situation is having health risks but they don’t have other options because it’s the only source of water in the area and appealed to the District Assembly, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area and NGOs to come to their aid.

"When the water dries up in the dry season they have to walk for some miles to buy water at Kyekyerewere for domestic use."







Some people have been admitted to the hospital because of the untreated river water they have been drinking, they lamented.