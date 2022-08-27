Yayra Koku details how newly-appointed NPP Dep Dir of IT was arrested by BNI over election fraud

Newly appointed National Deputy Director of IT, Stephen Forson

It has emerged that the newly appointed National Deputy Director of IT of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was arrested by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) for allegedly engaging in election fraud during an election at the University of Ghana (UG).

According to a 2015 graphic.com.gh report, Stephen Forson, a software developer and manager of electronic voting, was picked up by the bureau for allegedly manipulating the computer software that was used to conduct the elections.



The reports stated that Stephen Forson was arrested after he had conducted Students Representative Council (SRC) elections at UG but was subsequently released.



A Systems Analyst Programmer, Yayra Koku, who was hired to look into the 2015 UG election fraud, has said that his investigation of the incident pointed to the fact that the now NPP deputy director of IT manipulated the system in favour of one of the contestants.



In a post shared on Facebook on August 27, 2022, Yayra Koku also alleged that the person the election was rigged for is an NPP member who now works at the National Lotteries Authority (NLA).



“I was hired as a systems analyst and a cybersecurity consultant to help investigate an alleged rigging of Legon SRC elections using an electronic voting system developed by Stephen Forson.

“After 2hrs of interrogations and accessing the system, it was detected that a line of code was put in the system to benefit one guy called Fobi, a member of the NPP and now working at Sammy Awukus's office. Though Stephen Forson denied ever putting that code there, it was obvious the last update on the file had his laptop credentials.



“I remember asking him to “uncomment” a line in his code and vote for the other contestant. To our surprise, after voting, Fobi rather got the vote,” parts of the post read.



He added that the 2015 election fraud has not been resolved to date.



Background



Graphic.com.gh indicated that the election that Stephen Forson was alleged to have manipulated was the SRC elections held on April 9, 2015, where the election was rigged in favour of one of the candidates for the SRC presidency.

A source from the BNI stated that operatives of the BNI retrieved six laptop computers which were used as servers during the Student Representative Council (SRC) election.



The source added that scrutiny during initial investigations revealed that the results of the election did not show the true outcome of votes entered into the system.



The BNI proceeded to invite the developer of the software, Mr. Stephen Forson, who is the Managing Director (MD) of IPRO Solutions Limited, for questioning on the 14th of April.



“When investigators gave him one of the retrieved computers used during the voting exercise to demonstrate, by adding five names to the voter register and voting for the two SRC presidential candidates, the results came out manipulated.



“Although the given new “voters” voted three for candidate A and two for candidate B, the results as declared by the electronic system gave candidate A, one vote and candidate B four votes,” the source further stated.

