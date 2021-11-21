Yellow fever kills 29 persons in the Savannah region

Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

Yellow fever has killed 29 persons

The was made known by the Ghana Health Service



Bono region has recorded 2 yellow fever diseases



About four more persons have been reported dead from yellow fever in the Savannah and Upper West regions of Ghana.



According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in Asaase radio report, the death toll is now at 29 “from both Savannah and Upper West Regions” as of Friday 19 November.

The report further states, six out of seven districts in the regions have now been affected by the outbreak with the latest being Central Gonja, North East Gonja and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District.



The GHS indicated that, more than 500,000 people in the affected districts have now been vaccinated against the deadly disease.



The Bono region has, however, recorded two more yellow fever cases bringing the count case to five with one person dying from the disease.