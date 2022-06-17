Yendi MP commissions three school blocks and mosque

Farouk Aliu Mahama, Member of Parliament for Yendi Constituency

The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama has handed over some educational projects to the Yendi Municipality Education Directorate in the Northern Region.

The projects include rehabilitation works of Zakoli Primary School, Nurul Islam School and Kunkon Primary School as well as the inauguration of a new Mosque for Muslim community at Wankpang.



The legislator undertook the exercise following calls by community members whose wards couldn’t be in school due to the dilapidated school blocks after a rainstorm ripped off the roofs of the schools.



Addressing the gathering at Zakoli after the commissioning on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Farouk Mahama noted the development brings relief to enhance teaching and learning in a conducive environment.



According to him, education is top of his priorities and will continue to do more especially at the basic level.

“Education has proven to be a reliable vehicle for development and the only way we can ensure a bright future for our children is to send them to school,” he said.



The lawmaker also presented over 1000 learning materials including exercise books, pens, and pencils to the authority of the schools for onward distribution to the pupils.



However, the Chiefs and people of Zakoli were elated and commended Farouk Aliu Mahama for refurbishing the schools. They acknowledged these developments have a great impact on the growth and development of the community.