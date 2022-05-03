Yendi MP vows to beat NDC with 30,000 votes in 2024 elections

MP for the Yendi Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Aliu Mahama

Member of Parliament(MP) for the Yendi Constituency in the Northern Region Alhaji Aliu Mahama says he is targeting more than 30,000 votes being the margin between him and the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the 2024 election.

He made this known during the Constituency’s Delegates Conference held on May 1, 2022, in accordance with the NPP constitution.



Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, however, noted that the achievement won’t be possible unless the party is united on all fronts.



The lawmaker used the opportunity to thank the outgoing executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Yendi Constituency for their tremendous work over the years.



“There are no winners or losers in this election. Many Executives have come and gone and we must give them respect, even our current Chairman, we must give him that recognition because he helped me to win with the 16,000 resounding victories we recorded in 2020” he said.

The Member of Parliament observed that the New Patriotic Party in Yendi has in the past weeks suffered bad press and indicated that the time is ripe for self-introspection and forgiveness.



“It could be me today and it would be another person tomorrow, therefore, we should take politics as life and death everybody here both those who voted for me and vice versa contributed to my victory, and even the outgoing Chairman supported me to win, so let’s embrace one another and forgive each other” Alhaji Farouk appealed.



“We will go out there and reconcile with the aggrieved members, Chairman, and all those who are disgruntled because we have barely two years to the general elections” he added.