Yentua Demo: E-Levy an attempt by govt to steal from Ghanaians – Edem Agbana

Deputy National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana has said the E-Levy is an attempt by the government to steal from Ghanaians.



According to him, his party, the NDC, and other concerned Ghanaians will use all means necessary to reject the E-Levy.



Edem Agbana who made these remarks in an interview with GhanaWeb on the side-lines of the Yentua Dem organised by the NDC said, “this E-Levy is clearly an attempt by the government to steal from the good people of Ghana. That I have my money, my salary paid to me in my account and I decide to use an electronic platform to perform a transaction, then you (government) are placing a fee on it, it does not happen anywhere.”

He said the government was so keen on implementing the E-Levy because it had mismanaged the resources of the country.



“... this can only be as a result of a government or an economic management team that does not care or think about the good people of Ghana,” he added.



The NDC deputy national youth organiser further stated that the implementation of the E-Levy was retrogressive and not in line with global efforts to move to cashless economies.



“Everywhere in the world countries are moving towards cashless societies, in some countries as we speak you enter a shop to buy a thing and they want you to pay either card or through mobile money because they are not ready to accept cash.



“In fact, the World Bank has invested so much in trying to promote financial inclusion in Ghana by promoting a cashless society and so why are we having this retrogressive, regressive tax being introduced,” he said.

According to the NDC, The Yentua Demo is being organised across the country to protest the E-Levy and the economic mismanagement under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Dawumia.



