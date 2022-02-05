Yentua Demo: NPP man wants security personnel to be vigilant

File Photo

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communication Team Member, Kwame Owusu Appenteng has tasked security personnel who will be dispatched to ensure law and order at the planned demonstration by the opposition against the E-levy to exercise the utmost caution.

Mr. Appenteng’s warning came at the back of past demonstrations organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which led to the destruction of property and obstruction of public order.



“We will plead with the security agencies to be tactful when dealing with the NDC at their Yentua demonstration because they can’t be trusted. We saw an NDC MP start a demonstration and we all saw how it ended with tires being burnt in the middle of the road. This is proof enough that we need to be extra cautious of them this time,” he warned.



The opposition NDC is set to hit the streets on February 12, 2022 to protest the e-levy bill before Parliament. This is according to the National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo who announced plans for the said protest via his Twitter handle.



His post read;



“Activism begins with you, democracy begins with you, get out there, get active! Tag, you’re it.” – Thom Hartmann.

This is a call to demonstrate our strongest opposition to this draconian levy. You can’t be left out! This is our collective fight!! Details soon #Yentua



Mr. Appenteng urged the NDC to go ahead with the demonstration as that will only prove the NPP is the best government for Ghanaians.



According to him, the town hall meetings on the e-levy led by the Ministry of Finance will only see to Ghanaians understanding and appreciating reasons for the introduction of the levy.



“We are introducing the e-levy because we don’t want to go under the IMF again and see a freeze on public sector employment. We want to look internally to fix the country and make things better for the populace.”