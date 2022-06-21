0
Menu
News

Yilo Krobo Assembly to fix three deplorable roads in farming communities

Assin South Roads 2.jpeg File photo | Ongoing road repair works

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

Mr Eric Tetteh, Yilo Krobo Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has announced that three major roads connecting over five farming communities to the Nkurakan Market in the municipality would be constructed this year.

They are the Akpo-Akpamu, Huhunya to Samlesi and Sikaben to Ahenkwa Roads, and these have been presented to the Eastern Regional Feeder Roads Department.

He made this known at a public hearing and interface meeting on district development plans and budgets organized by the Hunger Project Ghana at Akpo in the Yilo Krobo Municipality.

The public hearing is part of a project by Hunger Project to strengthen sub-district institutions for community-led public services in Ghana funded by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The MCE observed that a downpour destroyed the already deplorable Akorwu- Bana Road and prevented residents from conveying their farm produces to the Nkurakan market, a major market near Koforidua.

Mr Mohammed Musah, the Planning Officer for the assembly mentioned land litigation as one of the key factors hampering development projects.

According to him, out of 76 planned projects for 2021 only 54 percent were completed, and the remaining had been rolled over to this year and assured that their concerns would be addressed.

Mr Bless Langmatey, Assemblyman for Akpamu appealed to the assembly to provide the community with at least two mechanized boreholes to ease their plight during the dry season.

The Hunger Project is a global, non-profit, strategic organization committed to the sustainable end of the world hunger which aims to end hunger and poverty by pioneering sustainable, grassroots, women-centered strategies and advocating for their widespread adoption in countries throughout the world.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aggrey Memorial SHS on the edge after a student raped
Founder of DECAM, Apostle Max Bani, 'caught up' in sex scandal
Speaker roars, MPs bash Akufo-Addo’s ministers over absenteeism
Nat'l Cathedral: Other pastors omitted from Cathedral incorporation
Prof Stephen Adei slams Adom-Otchere
Parliament must discipline Ofori-Atta – Omanhene
Boakye Agyarko speaks
Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia
Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe
Related Articles: