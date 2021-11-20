Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly generates 774K of revenue in three quarters

Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly generates 774K

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region generated revenue of GHS

774,628.86 within the first three quarters of 2021, representing some 61.17% of its targeted annual revenue of GHS 1,266,450.22.



This was contained in the coordinated report of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly during its Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly on Thursday at Somanya.



Additionally, the Assembly received District Development Funding (DDF) allocation of GHS1,367,000.00 and a further allocation of GHS 55,461.41 for its PWD programs as well as GHS105,318.52 and GHS 68,519.00 for Modernizing Agric Ghana (MAG) and GOG respectively.



Honourable Eric Tetteh, MCE for the area while bemoaning the poor revenue levels of the Assembly declared the month of November as the “revenue improvement month” to draw strategic plans to improve its revenue mobilization.



“We cannot pursue our developmental objectives without the required resources,” he told the house full of Assembly members. “I believe we are fully familiar with the revenue situation in our municipality and it is incumbent on us to change the trajectory of our story.”

He added: “In line with that, I have declared the month of November as the revenue improvement month.”



According to him, management has drafted a revenue improvement plan to enhance revenue generation and collection. He also proposed the formation of a team to renegotiate the terms of the 30/70 ratio regarding the sharing of revenue with Lower Manya Krobo accruing from the mining of limestone in the



enclave.



Stalled projects



Mr. Tetteh also underscored his resolve not to start any new projects in the municipality, save “emergency projects,” pending the completion of all stalled projects.

According to him, “most contractors shy away” from him due to the Assembly’s inability to pay them after executing projects in the area, adding that the Assembly risked paying huge judgment debts if it continued to default in honouring its financial commitments to them.



He added that the World Bank, through the initiative of the Konor of the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Oklepeme Nuer Anorbaa Sasraku II was contemplating renovating CHPS compounds, schools and sink boreholes in the most deprived communities in Yilo Krobo.



The Assembly chief said he intends rebranding the Yilo Krobo Municipality as his vision, leveraging on her competitive advantages such as the presence of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (USD), rich human resources and its strategic proximity to Accra and Tema to create an eco-industrial enclave in the Eastern Region.



