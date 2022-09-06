0
Yofi Grant receives honorary award for immense contribution to Cape Coast

Yofi Grant Receives Honorary Award Yofi Grant (right) receiving his honorary award

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: Dickson Boadi

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant has been honoured for his active contribution to youth empowerment and the development of Cape Coast as a region.

Yofi, whose singular vision is to make Ghana the 'best place to invest and do business in Africa', was bestowed with the accolade during this year's Ogua Fetu Afahye festival in Cape Coast.

As part of the day's festivities, the CEO of the Centre, Yofi Grant, received a citation from the Cape Coast Youth Association for his active contribution to youth empowerment and the region's development.

Expressing his joy for the citation bestowed on him, Yofi took to Instagram to thank the overlord of the Oguaa Traditional Area.

"Thank you, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhene of Oguaa Traditional Area, Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana, Cape Coast Youth Development Association and the entire Oguaman, for honouring me this weekend.

"Indeed, by working together, we will make Cape Coast great again".

Yofi Grant is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre appointed by H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in February 2017.

Mr. Grant is also a renowned Ghanaian investment banker with over 30 years of extensive work experience in banking and finance.

Source: Dickson Boadi
