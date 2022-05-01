You abandoned constitutional review process – Mahama tackles Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama accuses Nana Akufo-Addo of being a dictator

He said the President's action threatens Ghana's democracy



Mahama accuses Akufo-Addo of abandoning constitutional review process



Former President John Dramani Mahama is accusing the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government of abandoning the Constitutional Review process started by his administration.



According to him, the 1992 Constitution needs a comprehensive review after three decades of existence.



Mahama, speaking at the 4th Summit of the NDC Professional Forum in the Ashanti Region, maintains the amendments must be carried out to meet the current challenge the country faces.

He noted that the amendments must also reflect the dreams and aspirations of the general populace.



“It is regrettable that as with almost everything else, this government has abandoned that work we did with regard to the constitutional review process and has failed to move the process forward. [If we win power] We in the NDC will continue and finish the process to ensure that the 1992 constitution evolves into an even stronger document embodying the hopes and aspirations of the ordinary people of Ghana,” John Dramani Mahama told the audience.



The former president observed that since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was elected as the President of the Republic of Ghana, he has exhibited what he describes as dictatorial tendencies exhibited.



He said, these dictatorial tendencies threaten the country’s constitution and democracy.



“In recent times, under the government, many fundamental principles that should ground our democracy as dictated by the constitution have come under threat. There have been aspects of the behaviour of this government and the leadership that mimics the activities of brutal dictatorships.