You all should shut up! - Vim Lady slams persons ‘forcing’ Ken Agyapong to go independent

Media personality, Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has slammed a group of individuals who are believed to be supporters of Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, for petitioning him to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.

According to her, the said group championing the ‘Ghana Needs P.H.D’ campaign seeking Kennedy Agyapong to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections should halt their move because the MP has already decided to stay in the NPP and support the party.



Speaking on Okay FM, and monitored by GhanaWeb, Vim Lady stated that the group calling on Kennedy Agyapong to go independent have not been verified as supporters of the MP, so, they should desist from their actions.



She indicated that Kennedy Agyapong is aware that for his presidential ambition to come to pass, he has to remain in the NPP and contest again.



“Kennedy Agyapong who contested in the NPP primaries and got more than 37% said he would stay in the party and work for them. I think Kennedy Agyapong is grounded now and he knows that if he can make a difference at the presidential level in Ghana politics, it's not everything he has to entertain. I believe everyone can testify that he is mature now. Those boys who have not been appointed by Ken Agyapong yet and who are making alarming comments about him should shut up because their claims that he will not support Dr. Bawumia are untrue.

"Ken said he is staying in the party so what is your problem? Ken knows that the vote he needs would come from either the NPP or NDC if he wants to become president. And I am happy Ken knows that contesting as an independent candidate is not easy that’s why what Alan Kyerematen is doing is a very bold decision,” she said.



Background



In a bold move, supporters of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the defeated presidential aspirant on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), initiated the 'Ghana Needs P.H.D. 2024' campaign, aiming to rally public support for his independent candidacy as the next flag bearer of the PHD in the 2024 elections.



The group, known as Patriotism, Honesty, and Dedication (PHD), extended warm regards to like-minded individuals, inviting them to join in endorsing Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for the presidency.

Despite recent setbacks among the NPP delegates, the supporters believe that backing Mr Agyapong as an independent candidate is pivotal for Ghana's progress.



Speaking at a press conference held at Abossey Okai, a suburb in Accra, the National Coordinator of PHD, Cynthia Ocran emphasised that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's track record, coupled with his commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and social welfare, aligns seamlessly with the aspirations of the nation.



She explained that PHD 2024 will prioritise educating and informing the general public about the need to support Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's independent candidacy.



She said members will actively engage in encouraging new members to join the campaign, creating a wider support base for Ken Agyapong's bid.

Cynthia Ocran noted that the group, 'Ghana Needs P.H.D. 2024', is committed to contributing, donating, and raising funds to support Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's vision for the nation.



The group appointed representatives across the 16 regions and 275 constituencies, including roles such as President, Vice President, Chairman, Secretaries, Women Organisers, Organisers, and Youth Organisers.



These representatives, the group said will spearhead the campaign in their respective areas to ensure a massive win in the 2024 elections.



The group expressed its commitment to providing good leadership and the right mechanisms to eliminate tribalism in Ghana.

