You are a comedian – NDC Communicator replies Atubiga over Sammy Gyamfi attack

Mohammed Abdul Gafaru

The Deputy North East Regional Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress has taken on former member of the party Stephen Atubiga over what he perceives to be ‘persistent attack’ on leadership of the NDC.

Mohammed Abdul Gafaru disclosed in a statement that Stephen Atubiga has developed a penchant for abusing the National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi.



Gafaru rubbished claims by Atubiga that the Sammy Gyamfi will have no place in the history of the NDC if stock is to be taken of persons who have contributed to the party’s success.



He noted that Atubiga’s persistent attack on the NDC and its leadership is a parochial interest being pursued to revive his political career.



“Dear Mr. Stephen Atubiga, your unprovoked persistent attacks on senior members of the NDC with the least opportunity you get is nothing but to court public attention to yourself and an attempt to ignite your dead political career.



“Your claim that you will make the list when the history of the NDC is written but Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi won’t make the list is laughable and of course you know that is palpable falsehood.



“Indeed if an aspect for comedians would be reserved in such a history, none will compete with you for the topmost position which is incontrovertible sir,” he said.

Gafaru further urged Atubiga to focus on his political career instead of throwing jabs at Sammy Gyamfi.



He also exhorted his mind to the fact that he has been expelled from the NDC and that the party does not recognize him.



“Thus, you will be in a completely different category with Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi as you will need decades of work attempting to achieve 1% of what Sammy has achieved for the NDC.



“You still seems not to understand your current situation and the language in the letter issued to you by the NDC and if it’s so, I wouldn’t hesitate to make it simple for you sir. Respectfully, YOU ARE SACKED!”



His comments come on the back of an attack on Sammy Gyamfi by Stephen Atubiga who is the leader of the National Liberation Congress.



Atubiga slammed Sammy Gyamfi for being vocal on issues.