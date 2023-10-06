You are a coward to resort to police – Kennedy Agyapong replies Wontumi

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong, has referred to the Ashanti regional chairman of the party Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, as a "coward" for running to the police to address their disputes.

The rift between these two NPP figures emerged when Chairman Wontumi cautioned Kennedy Agyapong against making threats on his person.



However, speaking in an interview on Starr FM on October 5, 2023, Agyapong expressed his unwillingness to involve law enforcement in such matters arguing that bold men challenge each other.



"You see, I don't want to talk about Chairman Wontumi. He is a young man who has just come into [the party], and I have forgiven him.



"I thought a bold man would always say that if he challenges me again or threatens me, I am also going to face you. But if you resorted to the police, it means you are a coward; case closed,” he added.



The Assin Central said he will never involve police to resolve a rift as the one between them: "I will not talk about it again because I will never call the police. I will come face to face and give you a showdown... for you to see that I am a man."

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, in Kumasi, Wontumi stated: “It is not true that I, Wontumi have ever insulted anybody in the party. If Kennedy Agyapong claims that I have doen so, he should bring his evidence.



"He can personally send it to me in a document form or put it on a pen drive. I’m his younger brother, I will assess the document and do the necessary conciliations," Wontumi said.







AM/SARA



