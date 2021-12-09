‘You are a criminal’ – A Plus dares businessman who sued him for GH₵10million

A Plus and Hassan Zein

A Plus has been sued

He defamed businessman Hassan Zein



Zein is seeking for GH₵10million



Kwame Asare Obeng, a.k.a. A Plus has launched a series of attacks on Hassan Zein, the businessman who has sued GH₵10million for defamation.



Reacting to the suit on his verified Facebook timeline, A Plus asked Hassan Zein and his lawyers to formally serve him with court documents and stop sharing the writ on social media.



He said, he is exposing the crimes of the businessman, who has allegedly threatened to kill some Ghanaian Police officers.

“Hassan, I hear you have sued me. If it's true come and serve me. The honourable court didn't ask you to share it on social media.



“I'm telling you that you are a criminal. I'm exposing your crimes in our country. Instead of suing me for defamation, you have rather run to the court to stop me from exposing your crimes.



“You, that your ungovernable country called Lebanon, can any Ghanaian go there and misbehave like you do in Ghana? An Arab man has approached me that you scammed him $480.000. He is coming to Ghana on Sunday. That is him in a suit. By Monday you'll see your smoothness level,” A Plus alleged in his post.



He continued: “You forged documents and took a house from some poor Ghanaians when their father died. You are evil!! Hassan. I'll fight for the man's children to get their father's house back! If a judge asks me not to talk about your crimes, including your threat to kill police officers, I'll humbly respect the court's decision.



“You see that your lawyer? He is the first person I worked on before I began the fight with you. And trust me, if he doesn't respect himself errrh, I'll take the fight to him! Is he not the one who was asked to apologise in the case I've attached? A Ghanaian defending a foreigner who has come to our country to threaten to kill our police officers; all because of money. You are surprised I have this publication right?”

A Plus added that the businessman has cheated and scammed people to build his business, Jamila Furniture Home; and if he doesn’t take care, he will involve certain personalities in the case that he will be surprised.



“Listen carefully Hassan!! You have misbehaved in our country, cheated our people, threatened to kill our police, defrauded a lot of people. If you think I'm defaming you, sue me for defamation. You coward!! You scammed people to build that your Jamila Furniture Home! Criminal!! This attack from me is a well-coordinated one. You say you have money? You'll be surprised!! This fight is bigger than you entire life savings.”







Background



Hassan Zein has sued A Plus GH₵10million for defamation.

According to him, A Plus alleged in a Facebook post on December 6, 2021, that, he [businessman] pulled a gun and threatened to kill Ghanaian Police officers somewhere in Accra.



He said, the post of the defendant was a calculated attempt to injure and destroy his hard-earned reputation.



He is, therefore, seeking among others general damages of ten million Ghana cedis (GH₵ 10,000,000.00) and an order directed at A Plus to retract the said defamatory comment and picture through the same medium used in defaming him.



Hassan Zein also wants a perpetual injunction against the defendant from ever defaming him and an order for the payment of exemplary and punitive damages.



The lawyers for the plaintiff further want the Court to order the defendant or his assigns from "publishing, sharing, commenting, re-publishing the malicious, vexatious and defamatory and or libellous comments about Plaintiff/Applicant, on any social or regular media for whatever purposes until the final determination of the instant suit".

What A Plus said about Hassan Zein



